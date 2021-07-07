Those who read Erdogan’s patriarchal statement were significantly less likely than the control group to support gender-egalitarian attitudes. Those who read the statement were, on average, 20 percent more likely to fully agree with the statement “There is no need for women to have more presence in politics and parliament” and 12 percent less likely to agree fully with the statement that “Women should have equal opportunities with men in the realms of work, education, and social life.” Strikingly, our results suggest that Erdogan’s statement increased opposition to gender equality even among those who said they supported the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP) opposition.