Likewise, Texas Republicans have pushed a slightly less far-reaching bill that would ban large social media companies from blocking, demonetizing or discriminating against users based on their political views or their location within the state. Again, the issue is the breadth of the law. Would this also apply to those advocating violence or spewing racism or other extreme beliefs on such platforms? Are those not political views, broadly defined? And even if you believe such private companies should not regulate legitimate political speech or even misinformation on their platforms, where do you draw the line?