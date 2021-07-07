Now, look. Let’s say for the sake of argument that Carlson’s data here are right on the money. It’s not clear what follows from that. That the disease killed only those who were already beating the odds? That doesn’t seem like a good outcome. That these people were simply living on a knife’s edge and would have died at any instant anyway? That seems hard to defend. While he layered on the expected “any death is tragic” contextualizing, there’s an inescapable morbidity to this argument broadly: These people were going to die anyway! This is no big deal!