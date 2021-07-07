Most to the point, Trump’s announcement offered an opportunity for two of the things Trump likes the most: getting attention and collecting money. Shortly after his speech, his political action committee sent out a fundraising appeal centered on the suit. The Republican Party followed suit soon after. It’s possible that the announcement marks not only a manifestation of Trump’s frustrations against his opponents but also the GOP figuring out how to effectively leverage Trump’s popularity. The party has been threatening to target tech for a while; with Trump’s lawsuit it gets a news peg, a fundraising hook and an ability to position itself as enacting Trump’s will.