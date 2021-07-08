The 83-nation Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, an intergovernmental coalition devoted to extinguishing the IS threat, met in June to discuss expanding its efforts to Africa. This comes in the wake of the apparently growing extremist threat and reports of increased IS ties to established rebel groups across the continent. The U.S. and Italy, the summit’s co-chairs, called on the Coalition to establish a working group to address the IS “problem” in Africa. A joint communique on June 28 identified several regions of concern, including the Sahel, East Africa (including Congo) and Mozambique.