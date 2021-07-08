Congo’s government attributed the attacks to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel group active in eastern Congo since 1995. Some analysts see the ADF as the deadliest of the roughly 130 armed groups currently operating in the region. Since 2019 there have been increasing reports of links between the ADF and the Islamic State (IS, which seeks to establish a global Islamist militant movement, along with an Islamic caliphate in Iraq and Syria).
A new focus on defeating IS in Africa
The 83-nation Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, an intergovernmental coalition devoted to extinguishing the IS threat, met in June to discuss expanding its efforts to Africa. This comes in the wake of the apparently growing extremist threat and reports of increased IS ties to established rebel groups across the continent. The U.S. and Italy, the summit’s co-chairs, called on the Coalition to establish a working group to address the IS “problem” in Africa. A joint communique on June 28 identified several regions of concern, including the Sahel, East Africa (including Congo) and Mozambique.
This rising international scrutiny stems from a recognition that weak governance and other vulnerabilities within many African nations offer ripe conditions for IS to renew and expand. However, this newfound focus on IS in Africa may be misguided, as appears to be the case with the ADF in Congo.
The ADF is a highly localized rebellion
Research by Lindsay Scorgie examines why the ADF has survived longer than nearly any other violent group in the area. While the group has come under scrutiny due to the alleged connections to IS, informed discussion on the rebellion has been scarce. This research explains how the ADF’s embedded position and historical ties to the borderland region has fueled a surprising resiliency.
Since its founding in the mid-1990s, the ADF has operated in the remote Rwenzori Mountains borderland of western Uganda and eastern Congo. Isolated for most of the group’s existence, members traditionally received minimal attention from outsiders, which likely contributed to the ADF becoming a misunderstood and understudied force, even after more than two decades of ADF violence.
The ADF’s complex composition also tends to confuse outsiders. The group’s membership includes Ugandan, Congolese and other African nationals. While the ADF identifies as Islamic, various factions within the group inconsistently adhere to Islamic teachings. And while analysts describe the ADF as a “foreign” rebel force, some segments of the group go back generations in the Rwenzori borderland.
ADF members are skilled at blending into the surrounding population, maintain inaccessible bases, use minimal propaganda and have had few defectors. They move across borders with ease, and seem able to rebound after military confrontations with other rebels, the Congolese army or U.N. peacekeepers. The ADF use their embedded position in the borderland to elude their enemies and maintain a high degree of control over the territory.
Because the ADF operates in the shadows, it is easy for outsiders to assign various identities to the rebels. Regional governments, international organizations, fellow rebel groups and even local civilians have all portrayed the ADF to fit their own specific narratives. The idea that the group’s members are extremist Islamist militants is the latest in a long series of these assumptions.
But are ADF members Islamist militants?
In April 2019, IS first claimed responsibility for deadly attacks committed by the ADF on the villages of Kamango and Bovata in Beni. Over the past two years, IS has frequently made similar claims. Actual evidence of IS connections to these attacks, however, remains limited — despite what IS or ADF statements say.
The U.N. Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo has yet to find evidence of meaningful links between IS and the ADF. The Group’s June 2021 report states, “The Group was unable to establish direct support or command and control of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) over ADF.”
Congolese security forces have yet to recover any evidence from their counter-ADF operations to confirm IS connections, according to a 2020 U.N. report. Also noteworthy is the lack of substantial changes in ADF operations since the apparent affiliation with IS began. Further, U.N. researchers note, IS often misreports casualty counts, injuries and even locations of ADF attacks they were supposedly behind.
The focus on IS ties may backfire
Much of the international community remains focused on the ADF’s alleged Islamist extremism, and recruitment. But viewing the ADF as an “Islamist threat” risks ignoring the role that local disputes and grievances against the Congolese government play in convincing people to join them. And policymakers may also be misinterpreting the ADF’s financial backstop. External Islamic connections receive far greater attention than the ADF’s local businesses and trading networks.
Misreading the group has serious repercussions. The overwhelming focus on the ADF’s Islamic character is fostering hostility against Beni’s Muslim community — and thousands of Muslims in the region with no affiliation to the ADF or IS. And we know from past military operations against the ADF that civilians are the targets when the group recovers, and mounts reprisal attacks. Militarized responses leave the rebels’ local socio-economic networks largely untouched, and also set in motion additional violence.
Are there other options for reducing the ADF’s capacity for violence? Steering clear of military action might avoid playing into IS propaganda. And taking a closer look at the group’s local connections and financial sources — for instance, addressing the ADF’s cross-border trade practices and manipulation of local grievances — might offer one strategy to weaken the group’s regional influence.
Lindsay Scorgie is assistant professor of political science at Huron College, Western University. Her forthcoming book is entitled “Conflict at the Edge of the African State: The ADF rebel group in the Congo-Uganda Borderland.” Follow her on Twitter @LindsayScorgie.
Mallory Dunlop is completing a joint J.D./M.A. in International Affairs at the University of Ottawa Faculty of Law and the Norman Patterson School of International Affairs at Carleton University.