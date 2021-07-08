An Ohio school forcefully rejected claims that it teaches critical race theory. “Cue Columbus Academy, a prestigious non-religious private school on a huge campus just outside Columbus, Ohio. Tuition for pre-K ranges between $13,000 and $21,000 a year. For high schoolers, the tuition is over $30,000. ... In other words, the parents who send their kids to this school are Columbus’s elite — and when critical race theory supposedly came around, some of the parents objected and basically decided to try and take over the school,” the Bulwark’s Jim Swift reports. “Here’s the story: Two parents, Andrea Gross (who had two children at Columbus Academy) and Amy Gonzalez (who had one), grew concerned about various goings on at the school, both in and out of the classroom, especially relating to what kids were learning about race. Gross and Gonzalez reportedly spent months launching an organization, dubbed the Pro CA Coalition, to pressure the school into reforming. ... What Gross and Gonzalez are recommending is akin to two tables at a Chili’s dissatisfied with their service and proposing that the entirety of the restaurant’s patrons get to choose the menu, the management, and the sourcing of ingredients. Life doesn’t work that way.”