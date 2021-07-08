There’s a less clear link between the emergence of the delta variant and vaccination rates, indicated by the color of the points on the graph above. The three most vaccinated regions, though, have seen an average increase in new cases over the past two weeks of 10 percent, compared with a 30 percent increase in the least-vaccinated regions. In the least vaccinated regions, the delta variant makes up an average of 71 percent of new infections, compared to 41 percent in the most-vaccinated areas. In the least-vaccinated areas, the average number of new cases per person at this point is almost three times the rate in the most-vaccinated areas.