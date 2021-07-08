All three physicians argue that it’s time for the United States to accept that it won’t eliminate covid-19. Instead of focusing on the number of infections, the focus should be on serious health outcomes, including hospitalizations and deaths, they said.

They warned that decisions about school closures got caught up in politics. “I hate to say it, but the moment Donald Trump said he was for schools reopening, I think a lot of people turned their brains off, and they opposed it totally to thwart him,” Prasad said.