While the Taliban presents the most obvious challenge to Afghanistan’s state-building project, contention among defenders of the republic also explains why the government finds itself in such dire straits. Many who see themselves in the vanguard defending against a Taliban return — from journalists, professors and activists to civil servants, tribal elders and militia commanders — feel excluded from the current political order. So long as these discontents go unheard, the government’s position vis-à-vis the Taliban, on the battlefield and at the negotiating table, will remain tenuous at best.