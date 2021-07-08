Supporters of President Donald Trump overran the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, in large part to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s victory because Trump asserted, and they might have believed, that the election was “stolen.” The violent siege left five people dead, including a police officer; two other officers who were on duty that day later died by suicide.
The insurrection prompted a throng of corporations to vow to stop contributing to the 147 members of Congress who had objected to certifying Biden’s win. Last month, however, the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) compiled data that showed that, despite some of those promises, many corporations were still making donations to those lawmakers.
Toyota, which had not made an initial promise to cease such contributions in January, was atop the list, having donated $56,000 to 38 members of Congress who voted against certifying Biden’s win. Other entities called out in CREW’s report included Boeing, Koch Industries, Walmart, PNC Bank, Cigna, iHeartMedia and Anheuser-Busch.
“By continuing to fund members of Congress who would undermine American democracy, these corporations and industry groups are sacrificing democratic government for access and influence,” CREW said in a statement then.
Despite a backlash, Toyota initially defended its political contributions, telling The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank earlier this week that the company “supports candidates based on their position on issues that are important to the auto industry and the company.”
In its about-face Thursday, the company said it “has long-standing relationships with Members of Congress across the political spectrum, especially those representing our U.S. operations.” The statement also noted that the “vast majority” of its corporate PAC’s contributions in 2021 went to Democrats and Republicans who had voted to certify Biden’s win.
In a statement, CREW spokesman Jordan Libowitz said the group was thankful for Toyota’s decision.
“It shouldn’t take a public pressure campaign to get them to do the right thing, but we’re glad it worked,” he said.
Earlier Thursday, the Lincoln Project, a PAC started by anti-Trump Republicans, targeted Toyota in a new ad over its continued support of members of Congress who voted to overturn the election results. The anti-Trump group vowed that it would be the first in a series of ads targeting companies “who have broken their pledges to withhold campaign funds to Members of Congress who enabled, empowered, and emboldened former president Trump and the insurrectionists.”
Read more: