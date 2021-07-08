One weird trick to get Republican primary voters to pay attention.
What the biggest set of 2020 polling data tells us.
Loudoun County, USA.
“In Virginia governor’s race, a raging debate about education takes center stage,” by Laura Vozzella and Hannah Natanson
More money for schools vs. no more critical race theory.
Why did the ex-president give an exclusive interview to the Georgia Star News, and what is that outlet, anyway?
Special elections
Early voting began in Ohio's 11th Congressional District yesterday, and Democrat Nina Turner headed with supporters to cast one of the first ballots.
“I have not been on the ballot for a while,” Turner, a former state senator who waged an unsuccessful campaign for secretary of state seven years ago, said to reporters. “So, that felt good.”
Turner's opponents have continued to make the race about people not named “Nina Turner,” with the Democratic Majority for Israel's PAC buying an ad against her (discussed in Ad Watch below) that focused on her criticism of the past two Democratic nominees for president, and the Congressional Black Caucus's PAC endorsing Shontel Brown, a Cleveland councilor and local Democratic Party leader. That moved the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which backs Turner, to make a 15-second Web ad; Democratic Action PAC, which was created in December to help Turner, has suggested that it will do something soon.
“We are not going to let them just attack Nina Turner without fighting back,” PAC strategist Connor Farrell told Daniel Marans of HuffPost.
The Cleveland and Akron-area district will hold an August 3 primary; so will Ohio's 15th District, a safely Republican seat carved out of Columbus's outskirts and exurbs. Mike Carey, the chair of the Ohio Coal Association, got Donald Trump's support for that race last month and built on it with an appearance at Trump's rally in the state, several hours from Columbus. The winner will replace former congressman Steve Stivers, who quit Congress last spring to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
“We have a chance to truly put an ‘America First’ candidate in Congress,” Carey said at Trump's rally. “My voting record will look a hell of a lot more like Jim Jordan's than the former congressman who held the seat.”
Texas's legislature is back for a special session to pass more of the GOP's agenda items, which could affect the July 27 election in Texas's 6th Congressional District. State Rep. Jake Ellzey, a Republican who sought the seat in 2018, spent the final days before the May 1 special primary in the legislature and will be tied up for part of the early voting period, a problem that rival Republican Susan Wright does not have.
Ad watch
DMFI PAC, “No Thanks.” The Democratic Majority for Israel has moved late and heavy into several recent primaries, each time against left-wing candidates who have been critical of Israel's occupation of the West Bank and Gaza. That issue isn't typically the focus of the ads, and it isn't in this one. Instead, footage of “Stop the Steal” protesters and gun-carrying Boogaloo Boys plays as a female narrator warns that, in a “polarized” time, Democrat Nina Turner would be wrong for Ohio's 11th Congressional District because she'd been critical of other Democrats. Every Turner quote in the spot is real, though one that knocks her for “rejecting Biden's plan to build on Obamacare” is complicated by the fact that the Biden-Harris health-care plan isn't in the president's budget.
Glenn Youngkin, “Grit.” The GOP nominee for governor of Virginia continues to rally Republican voters in person, talk conservative issues on conservative media, and run ads that don't delve into party or ideology. In footage shot by Poolhouse Consulting for Youngkin's primary campaign, the candidate talks about practicing to earn a basketball scholarship, typical of the bootstraps bio ads that wealthy candidates (New Jersey's John Corzine, Illinois's Bruce Rauner) use to blunt attacks on their money. Youngkin's agenda: “Ensuring our jobs, schools, and communities are the very best.”
John Cox, “Homelessness: Beastly Solutions for California.” The most gimmicky of the California recall candidates, Cox, who struggled for traction in his 2018 governor run, has campaigned alongside a live bear and a mound of trash. (Not at the same time.) His paid media has stuck to the first theme, that Newsom is a “pretty boy” who can't handle the state's problems. “Sixty-one thousand dollars apiece, for a tent,” Cox says, describing the state's anti-homeless policies, a point punctuated by the roar of a bear. Cox supports more affordable housing construction and replacing a focus on “housing first” with treating addiction.
In the states
Kentucky. Democratic state Rep. Attica Scott, the first Black woman to go to Frankfort, announced a primary challenge to eight-term Rep. John Yarmuth, the chairman of the House Budget Committee. Yarmuth has been one of the most liberal Democrats to hold that gavel, a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus who scheduled the first hearings on the liberals' current Medicare-for-all bill.
Scott's announcement didn't single out a problem with Yarmuth, who has faced only token challengers as the Louisville-based seat shifted left. “Far too often, we focus on an individual as if the seat was made for them,” she told reporters in a Zoom news conference. “The seat is not made for any one person. It is made for us, for the ‘We the people.’ ”
Although just 9 percent of Kentuckians are Black, its most prominent Black Democrats, Scott and former state Rep. Charles Booker, are running to represent it in the House and Senate. Booker gained national liberal attention last year in his primary run for the commonwealth's other Senate seat. He surged in the final weeks, but lost to veteran Amy McGrath, a monster fundraiser who took some pro-Republican stances and won few votes for it. Booker ran in favor of the Green New Deal and Medicare-for-all, arguing that a relentless grass-roots campaign “from the hood to the holler could change the electorate.” Yarmuth, he told the Post last year, had urged Booker not to run in 2020.
Booker, whose new target is Republican Sen. Rand Paul, also sidestepped controversy by announcing that he would appear at a branch of the national March for Medicare-for-all, then announcing that he wouldn’t. He did so after criticism on social media by observers who had questioned whether he wanted to be associated with the march organizers, a collection of left-wing activists who had accidentally approved (then withdrew) a rally keynote by a well-known white nationalist. That, said Booker, had nothing to do with it.
“As a diabetic who’s almost died because he’s had to ration his insulin, Charles Booker deeply and personally understands the urgent need for enacting Medicare-for-all in America,” his campaign said in a statement. “That’s why he’s been a staunch advocate for health care as a human right his entire adult life. Charles isn’t skipping this event because he suddenly stopped believing in Medicare-for-all; Charles and his wife are expecting baby Justyce to arrive any day now.”
North Carolina. Neither major party has cleared the field in the primaries for the state's open U.S. Senate seat, which has given Democrats a contest dominated by state Sen. Jeff Jackson and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beazley. (State Sen. Erica Smith, whose 2020 Senate bid was boosted by a Republican PAC, is also running again.) Beazley raised $1.3 million since entering the race; Jackson, who raised that much in the previous quarter, put together $700,000 in the second quarter; both were competitive with former governor Pat McCrory, who raised a bit more than $1.2 million in his first race since losing reelection five years ago.
Ohio. Democrats have cleared their field here, partly thanks to lack of interest from other candidates. (An effort to draft the state's former health director into the race went nowhere.) Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), the only Democrat in the race, claimed to raise $2.1 million since announcing in late April; in 2019, as a long-shot presidential candidate, he raised a total of $1.3 million. That meant he led the field in terms of money raised from individual donors, as Republican Mike Gibbons's $6 million haul mostly came from a personal loan. J.D. Vance, who announced last week with a cannonade of earned media, won't have to release his first fundraising numbers until October.
Florida. Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), who made a heavy investment in Facebook ads when announcing her U.S. Senate bid, got what she paid for: She raised $4.6 million in a few weeks for her primary bid, which she has framed as one step in her eventual race against Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). That's more than now-NASA Director Bill Nelson, the last Democrat to represent Florida in the Senate, raised in any quarter of 2017, the year before he'd lose reelection. No other serious Democrat has entered the race, after Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), whose listening tour and Web videos looked like a demo for a Senate bid, decided not to run.
On the trail
New York City's experiment with ranked-choice voting ended without much drama, as Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams secured the Democrats' mayoral nomination once absentee ballots were added to the count, and voters' alternate preferences were calculated. Adams wound up with 403,333 ranked votes to 394,907 for Kathryn Garcia, the city's former sanitation commissioner, who struggled to win votes outside Manhattan.
It was a tiny margin, and hundreds of thousands of voters ranked neither the winner nor runner-up at all. (Overall turnout was close to 940,000 votes.) Adams's victory prevented a scenario that had worried some Democrats: How would he react if he got the most first-choice votes, than lost in the final tabulation? As a former presidential candidate said after winning a Grammy, “I guess we'll never know.”
Garcia conceded the race by thanking the voters who “cracked the hell out of” the glass ceiling, while leaving it intact; Maya Wiley, who placed second with first-choice votes but fell short on the following ballots, emphasized the significance of New York getting its second Black mayor. (Adams still has to face Republican Curtis Sliwa, who has attracted some earned media but little interest from national Republicans, including Trump.)
By Wednesday, the narrative of the race was already set: New York's majority-minority electorate had rejected more left-wing candidates in favor of a former police captain who wanted to hire more cops and revisit some police tactics abandoned during Mayor Bill de Blasio's two terms. Adams himself embraced some of that message, saying he sought votes from “people on Social Security,” not “people on social media.” But Matt Rey, a campaign strategist, said that Adams had run as a “progressive,” and the story of New York rejecting liberals one year after a wave of police reform protests was too simple.
“It was a tandem message,” Rey said. “He was talking about the relationship between safety and justice, when it comes to policing. But we also need to tackle inequality in the city and the country in real ways, and he talked about the systemic inequality that is woven into the fabric of this nation, which is a radical message.”
Across three citywide contests, five borough elections and 51 city council primaries, the candidate who had the biggest share of first-choice votes prevailed in every race but one. Adams's looming victory had liberals focused on the rest of the races, and on the possibility of surrounding the new mayor with like-minded leftists. It worked. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, a left-wing Working Families Party protege who won a special election in 2019, prevailed again over weak opposition.
City council member Brad Lander narrowly bested outgoing City Council Speaker Corey Johnson to become the Democratic nominee for comptroller, a victory for a coalition (also including the WFP) that Lander put together when polling, public and private, put him in single digits. His most frequently aired ad handed the microphone to Williams, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.); she also endorsed Wiley, who did not make the same use of the second-term congress member in her ads.
“That was not an ad that only appealed to progressives,” Lander said in an interview. “When you campaign, you can tell if something's working. You go from nobody having any idea how you are to getting recognized on the street.”
Further down the ballot, voters nominated the least White, least male set of council candidates in history. But they did not always vote for the left. Democratic Socialists of America, which endorsed six candidates, left the field with two wins; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the only New Yorker in House Democratic leadership, put considerable effort into helping Crystal Hudson defeat Michael Hollingsworth.
Audit watch
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Sen. Doug Mastriano took the first steps toward what he hopes will be an Arizona-style “forensic audit” of his state's 2020 election. He sent letters to county officials in Philadelphia, Tioga, and York counties, asking them to supply election equipment from voting machines to the sort of paper used to print ballots, a list stretching to 45 items.
“I believe the only way to restore confidence in our commonwealth's election process is to undertake a forensic investigation of the election results,” Mastriano wrote, according to a copy of the letter obtained by the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. “By doing this, faith in our election system will be restored.” The election boards had until July 31 to “respond declaring that [they] will plan to comply with the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee's request.”
The Department of State, whose leadership is appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf (D-Pa.), said that the sort of audit Mastriano asked for would violate the state's mandate to keep election machinery “secured from outside intrusion.” Attorney Gen. Josh Shapiro (D) condemned the letter, calling the audit request “a sham being pushed by one insurrectionist state senator who wants Trump’s approval.” No meaningful fraud has been alleged in Pennsylvania, which has not stopped some Republicans from claiming it and then pressing for an audit to allay the confusion they sowed.
Mastriano, who was in the crowd at the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, has been at the forefront of Pennsylvania Republican efforts to challenge the 2020 election result. He was among the first in a wave of state legislators to visit Phoenix and tour the Maricopa County ballot audit organized by Arizona's Republican-run Senate. On Wednesday, while declining some local media requests, he gave a 19-minute interview to John Fredericks, a host on the right-wing Real America's Voice network, laying out the plan.
“Look at every circle — was it filled out or was it copied?” Mastriano said, describing what could be done to validate ballots. “Look at all the machines and the software, see if there was any corruption.”
Fredericks and Mastriano took as a given that the 2020 election probably was stolen, with the host tossing his questions from the second hole of Trump's Bedminster, N.J., golf club. (“If you play golf, if you've never been here, this is the place.”). After Fredericks asked Mastriano how Trump could have lost the state after the first ballots counted gave him a commanding lead, the state senator didn't explain why: That the Republican legislature had not allowed election workers to process absentee ballots, which had increased one hundredfold over the last election, before Election Day, forcing workers to count votes long after the polls closed. Instead, he agreed that it was suspicious.
“I saw this massive lead for Donald Trump, and I thought, why don't they just call it?” he recalled thinking on election night.
After discussing some rumors and allegations of ballot fraud — Mastriano said he had talked to a truck driver with a story of taking ballots to Pennsylvania from New York, which fell apart under scrutiny — the senator said that the three letters to three counties had amounted to “round one.” Other counties could get a look, and he told Fredericks that he had the votes in his committee to issue subpoenas, echoing what Arizona's Senate Republicans did this spring.
“We're going to listen to some fantastic speeches on the other side when it comes to asking for subpoenas,” Mastriano said. “My committee alone has subpoena powers.” If counties resisted, Mastriano would go to court and force them to comply.
Countdown
… 19 days until the special election in Texas’s 6th Congressional District
… 26 days until primaries in Ohio’s 11th and 15th Congressional Districts
… 117 days until elections in New Jersey and Virginia, and primaries in Florida’s 20th Congressional District