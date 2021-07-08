DMFI PAC, “No Thanks.” The Democratic Majority for Israel has moved late and heavy into several recent primaries, each time against left-wing candidates who have been critical of Israel's occupation of the West Bank and Gaza. That issue isn't typically the focus of the ads, and it isn't in this one. Instead, footage of “Stop the Steal” protesters and gun-carrying Boogaloo Boys plays as a female narrator warns that, in a “polarized” time, Democrat Nina Turner would be wrong for Ohio's 11th Congressional District because she'd been critical of other Democrats. Every Turner quote in the spot is real, though one that knocks her for “rejecting Biden's plan to build on Obamacare” is complicated by the fact that the Biden-Harris health-care plan isn't in the president's budget.