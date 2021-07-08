When Perry examined the Biden White House salary data, he noticed that women had both a majority of the top-paying jobs and the lowest-paid jobs. There appear to be 41 women compared with 31 men who make $155,000 or more, and there are 50 women earning $48,000 versus 17 men. “Women are overrepresented on both the low and high ends of the salary distribution, which could be another reason that median is preferred to mean as a way to determine the salary of a ‘typical’ White House staffer,” he said.