Peru has been a bastion of centrism and fiscal discipline in Latin America for decades, which traces back to “Fuji-shock” policies of neoliberalism adopted by Alberto Fujimori in the early 1990s. Global financial institutions, international investors and the Fujimori government forged a tight alliance in the 1990s that set Peru on a path to rapid but unequal growth. Many elites, primarily based in the capital, Lima, and the northern coast, have fared well. But the pandemic has laid bare the inadequacies of that model: a weak state, flimsy social safety net and large informal sector.