Pfizer says booster shots will be needed this year, but government officials say science will dictate the timing. “Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech announced Thursday they plan to seek approval for a booster shot within weeks, predicting that people would require a vaccine boost six to 12 months after being fully immunized. Hours later, the Department of Health and Human Services issued an emphatic rebuke, saying ‘Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time,’” Carolyn Johnson reports. “The statement did not mention Pfizer by name, but said ‘a science-based, rigorous process’ headed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health would determine when or whether boosters were necessary. The decision, the statement said, will be only partly informed by data from drug companies.”