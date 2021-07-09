Bauer served as ambassador to Belgium in the Obama administration and later became the executive director of Women for Biden, a network of women that organized to help elect Biden.
Biden also announced his intent to nominate Bernadette Meehan, the current executive vice president of global programs for the Obama Foundation, to serve as ambassador to Chile. Meehan had previously worked as a career Foreign Service officer, which included postings at the National Security Council and working as a special assistant to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
The president will also nominate Peter Haas, a career member of the Foreign Service, to serve as ambassador to Bangladesh.