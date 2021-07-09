President Biden plans to nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to serve as ambassador to India and Denise Bauer, a former ambassador to Belgium and prominent Biden donor, to serve as ambassador to France, the White House announced Friday.

Garcetti, who has been mayor since 2013, was a prominent surrogate for Biden during his presidential campaign, serving as a national co-chair of the campaign and as a co-chair of the vice-presidential vetting team. The mayor, who considered his own presidential run, was viewed as a contender for a cabinet posting. He has recently been embroiled in controversy in Los Angeles. A former top aide to Garcetti, Rick Jacobs, left the mayor’s office after being accused of sexual harassment, and Garcetti’s chief of staff, Ana Guerrero, was suspended in June after mocking labor icon Dolores Huerta.

Bauer served as ambassador to Belgium in the Obama administration and later became the executive director of Women for Biden, a network of women that organized to help elect Biden.

Biden also announced his intent to nominate Bernadette Meehan, the current executive vice president of global programs for the Obama Foundation, to serve as ambassador to Chile. Meehan had previously worked as a career Foreign Service officer, which included postings at the National Security Council and working as a special assistant to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The president will also nominate Peter Haas, a career member of the Foreign Service, to serve as ambassador to Bangladesh.