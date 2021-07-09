One might normally be skeptical of such an anecdote, but Vance is necessarily interacting with people who self-select in going to hear a Senate candidate speak a year before the actual election, so who knows. This sense that big tech is oppressing conservative voices overlaps with one of the most prominent strains of the right-wing culture-war obsession: this idea that left-wing “cancel culture” seeks to silence any dissenters. Republicans are far more worried about “cancel culture” than Democrats (in part, certainly, because it’s been an obsession of Fox News’s). In a February poll, most Republicans said it was a very serious problem, and what better immediate example of grass-roots conservatives being muffled than that Twitter asks if you want to read an article before you tweet it?