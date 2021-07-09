Those who want to diminish the danger of the virus will now transition to two lines of argument. The first is that about 2 percent of those infected have died over the course of the virus, including in the early months when it was less well-understood. As it turns out, though, even in the last four weeks, the ratio of new infections to deaths is about the same: 1.79 percent of infections over the past four weeks has resulted in a death. That’s been fairly flat since the vaccines began being broadly rolled out.