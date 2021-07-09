On July 1, marijuana possession became legal in Virginia, with government-regulated commercial sales of cannabis due to begin exactly three years later. It’s fair to say that Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor, is not a fan of marijuana — he says he’s never known a habitual user to succeed in life — but his campaign recently denied a claim by Democratic rival Terry McAuliffe that he would seek to repeal legalization if he was elected governor. His campaign said that the former equity investor’s beef is that tax revenue projections “are way overstated, as they have shown to be in other states.”