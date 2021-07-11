The votes came after hundreds of Texans rushed to Austin, crowded the halls of the state capitol and waited their turn to voice their opinions — most in opposition — to legislation that is now speeding through the legislative process. Referred to as “election integrity” bills by supporters and “voter suppression” bills by opponents, the bills debated in the regular session were tweaked to omit two of the most contentious measures: prohibiting early voting before 1 p.m. on Sundays and making it easier for judges to overturn an election.