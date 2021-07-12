Attendees spoke of election “audits” that are about to uncover the truth, and some blamed the police response or leftist agitators for the destruction and violence on Jan. 6. “The Democrats knew that that was going to happen and they did it to make Trump look bad,” said Debbie Billingsly, a 67-year-old Texan who said she and her husband came to their first CPAC because they want to ensure Trump is reelected and believe it is “a critical time right now for the country.”