The meeting was very effective. Those who attended the presentation were more likely to say that they would vote for a secularist candidate than those who did not attend. Of delegates who attended the presentation, 67 percent said that they would be "more likely" (as opposed to "less likely") to vote for such a candidate, while only 50 percent of those who were turned away said so. That’s the equivalent of gaining one full delegate’s support for a secularist candidate. This test suggests they can successfully increase support for their cause.