This was the pattern for the entire interview. Trump offered obviously untrue claims casting himself and his followers as innocent victims of oppression, and a nodding Bartiromo set new subjects on the tee. Trump claimed both that a million people came to his rally in Washington on Jan. 6 (the real number was far lower) and that they heard a “mild-mannered” speech (“we’re going to have to fight much harder”), which, he implied, was unrelated to the events at the Capitol. Instead, the protesters were just there because they thought the election was stolen — an obviously false belief that of course flows directly from Trump. Bartiromo not only failed to object to this framing, she actively agreed with the false, debunked fraud claims and helped elevate new ones.