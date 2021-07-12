In the second round of interviews, I found that many had become more aware of privileges associated with being White, which changed their political attitudes and behavior. But those changes were moderated by how they felt about Whiteness. Those who felt guilty were more likely to support Black Lives Matter, and to act on that. For example, Kimberly (a pseudonym, as are all names used in this article) talked about reckoning with her own whiteness by "doing a lot more reading, like with going through a book to challenge myself about all of that.”