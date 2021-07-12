The request is the latest twist in an ongoing controversy over the agency's decision to approve a new Alzheimer's drug, known as Aduhelm, which is manufactured by Biogen, The Post's Laurie McGinley writes. Some critics claim that there was not enough evidence of clinical benefit to support the approval of the drug. The medical news site Stat reported last month that a top FDA official and a Biogen executive held an informal meeting that raised concerns among some experts.