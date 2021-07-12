- “Army Gen. Austin ‘Scott’ Miller, who has overseen the war effort for nearly three years, will relinquish responsibility in a ceremony at the top U.S. military headquarters. President Biden said last week that the military withdrawal he ordered will be complete Aug. 31, but Miller’s departure is among the only pieces left. Virtually all other troops, contractors and equipment already have exited, defense officials said on the condition of anonymity because of the issue’s sensitivity.”
- “McKenzie told reporters traveling with him that he believes the Taliban are pursuing a ‘military victory’ over the Afghan government… But he predicted the militants will encounter significant resistance in Kabul, noting how much larger and more complex the city of 6 million people and its defenses are now than when the Taliban ruled it in the 1990s.”
On the Hill
WE'RE BACK: Well, sort of. The Senate is back in session today while the House is having a “committee work week.” That means lawmakers will return to the herculean task of trying to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill in tandem with a larger reconciliation package.
Democratic lawmakers were warned by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a letter last week that plans to hold votes on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and reconciliation blueprint might cut into their August recess.
- “My intention for this work period is for the Senate to consider both the bipartisan infrastructure legislation and a budget resolution with reconciliation instructions, which is the first step for passing legislation through the reconciliation process,” Schumer wrote. “Senators should be prepared for the possibility of working long nights, weekends, and remaining in Washington into the previously-scheduled August state work period.”
Also on the docket for Democrats: confirming judges nominated by President Biden — including a loaded mention by Schumer that “Senate Democrats stand ready to expeditiously fill any potential vacancies on the Supreme Court should they arise” as progressives have ramped up pressure on Justice Stephen G. Breyer to retire.
In the next few weeks, as the House and Senate craft and vote on a budget resolution, we'll get an idea of whether Democrats can actually pull off reconciling “the ambitions of lawmakers on the party’s left, such as Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), with the reservations about more spending by moderates, like Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) or Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), a member of the Budget Committee and one of the senators who put together the bipartisan infrastructure package,” per our Dan Balz.
- “Sanders has talked about a measure as large as $6 trillion, with components that go beyond what Biden has asked for in his proposals. Other Democrats will probably have their own proposals to include in the package. Exactly what the moderates see as a ceiling on spending and components is less clear, but it will be substantially less than $6 trillion.”
- If “Schumer is successful, it would advance the largest investment in roads, bridges and other infrastructure in generations and pave the way for a vote by late September to adopt a dramatic expansion of the social safety net and aggressive programs to fight climate change,” writes the New York Times's Nick Fandos.
Political land mines ahead?: “Even if Democrats can agree on the overall shape of a reconciliation package, raising revenue could be a sticky issue, especially for those lawmakers who face competitive races in 2022,” Balz writes.
- “But Democrats believe that many of the potential revenue sources for the reconciliation package — a higher corporate rate or a higher top rate for individuals or higher capital gains taxes — are politically popular and therefore more palatable to the public and wavering lawmakers.”
Reminder: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vowed that Republicans would front a “hell of a fight” over Democrats' work to pass a reconciliation package at an event in Kentucky last week.
- “The era of bipartisanship on this stuff is over… This is not going to be done on a bipartisan basis. This is going to be a hell of a fight over what this country ought to look like in the future and it's going to unfold here in the next few weeks. I don't think we've had a bigger difference of opinion between the two parties,” McConnell said about Democrats plans to pass an infrastructure along party lines.
At the White House
HAPPENING TODAY: “President Biden will meet with Eric Adams, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, and a group of local leaders and law-enforcement officials as the White House seeks ways to curb gun violence,” the Wall Street Journal’s Ken Thomas reports.
- “The White House said the meeting Monday would include Attorney General Merrick Garland along with local leaders, law-enforcement officials and a community violence intervention advocate to discuss the president’s strategies to reduce violent crime.”
On the agenda? Local communities. On Sunday, Adams told CNN’s Jake Tapper that Democrats’ efforts to curb gun violence at the federal level are “misplaced,” saying they’re too focused on assault rifles in mass shootings instead of handguns in local communities.
- “I believe those priorities, they really were misplaced. And it's almost insulting what we have witnessed over the last few years,” Adams said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Many of our presidents, they saw these numbers. They knew that the inner cities, particularly where Black, brown and poor people lived, they knew they were dealing with this real crisis.”
- “The numbers of those who are killed by handguns are astronomical and if we don't start having real federal legislation, matched with states and cities, we’re never going to get this crisis understand control.”
The campaign
TRUMP’S NEW GOP: “The pastor was already pacing when he gave the first signal. Then he gave another, and another, until a giant video screen behind him was lit up with an enormous colored map of Fort Worth divided into four quadrants,” our colleague Stephanie McCrummen writes.
- “Greed, the map read over the west side. Competition, it said over the east side. Rebellion, it said over the north part of the city. Lust, it said over the south.”
- “It was an hour and a half into the 11 a.m. service of a church that represents a rapidly growing kind of Christianity in the United States, one whose goal includes bringing under the authority of a biblical God every facet of life from schools to city halls to Washington where the pastor had traveled a month after the Jan. 6 insurrection and filmed himself in front of the U.S. Capitol saying quietly, ‘Father, we declare America is yours.’”
- “The church is called Mercy Culture, and it is part of a growing Christian movement that is nondenominational, openly political and has become an engine of former president Donald Trump’s Republican Party.”
TRUMP'S OLD CPAC: “Trump bathed in the adulation of an adoring crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference Sunday as he easily won the informal straw poll of attendees when they were asked who they'd like to see run for the White House in 2024,” CNN’s Maeve Reston reports.
- “The political gathering normally serves as an audition for Republican presidential contenders, but the three-day session was yet another example of how Trump has effectively frozen the field more than three years before the next election as he teases another possible run.”
In the agencies
FEMA IS DENYING DISASTER AID TO BLACK FAMILIES: “Not enough people were signing up for help after a series of tornadoes ripped through rural Alabama, so the government sent Chris Baker to figure out why,” our colleague Hannah Dreier reports.
- “He had driven past the spot where a tornado threw a 13-year-old girl high into a tree, past where injured cows had to be shot one by one, and past where a family was crushed to death in their bathtub.”
- “And now, as another day began in this patchwork of destruction, he grabbed a stack of fliers with a picture of an outstretched hand and headed to his car to let people know Washington had assistance to offer.”
- “A majority-Black county named for an officer in the Confederate Army, Hale County is a place of little interest to outsiders; an area of dense forests, catfish farms and 15,000 residents, most of whom can trace their ancestry back to enslaved people or plantation owners.”
“Biden has instructed FEMA to prioritize getting help to these kinds of ‘too often overlooked’ communities — the places that climate change is already overwhelming with more storms, floods and heat waves. And Baker was eager to do just that.”
- “Baker was new to the agency, and this was his second deployment to a disaster zone. His supervisors had asked him to spread the word that people who lost homes to the March 25 tornadoes still had time to apply for grants of up to $72,000.”
- “But as he canvassed the area, a different message was spreading much faster: That people here were in fact not eligible for anything, because of how they had inherited their land. Because of the way Black people have always inherited land in Hale County.”
The policies
TEXAS GOP ADVANCES RESTRICTIVE VOTING BILL: “New voting restrictions in Texas moved a step closer to becoming law this weekend after two committees advanced the legislation in a special session, setting up a floor vote in the coming days on a GOP proposal that civil rights leaders say would hurt communities of color,” our colleagues Eva Ruth Moravec and Amy B Wang report.
- Next steps: Another walkout? “For weeks, Democratic leaders in the Texas House have said they are not ruling out another revolt, but have also expressed hope of weakening the bill during the 30-day special session,” AP News’ Acacia Coronado and Paul J. Weber report.
- But “another walkout may merely buy more time: Abbott could keep calling more 30-day special sessions until voting measures are passed.”
Global power
HAITI’S MURDER MYSTERY: “One evening in early June, Mauricio Javier Romero, a decorated 20-year veteran of the Colombian military, received a call from an old army buddy,” the New York Times’ Julie Turkewitz and Simon Romero write.
- “The friend wanted to recruit him for a job — ‘legal’ and ‘safe’ work that would send him abroad, according to Romero’s wife, Giovanna Romero.”
- “This person told him that he wouldn’t get in trouble,” she told Turkewitz and Romero, “that it was a good opportunity for professional growth, for economic growth — and knowing what a quality professional my husband was, he wanted him to be part of the team.”
- “A month later, Romero, 45, is dead, one of several men killed in Haiti in the aftermath of the assassination last week of President Jovenel Moïse, and one of at least 20 Colombians implicated by Haitian officials in a murder that has plunged the Caribbean nation into chaos.”
A visual timeline: “Several weeks before they were arrested in the July 7 assassination of the Haitian president, 13 Colombian nationals — some of them former military — traveled to the Dominican Republic, the country that shares an island with Haiti,” per our colleagues Dalton Bennett, Sarah Cahlan, Elyse Samuels and Anthony Faiola.
- “The men arrived in two groups. A group of two traveled through Panama in early May, and a group of 11 traveled directly from Bogota on June 4, according to flight records released by the Colombian police.”
- “At least two of the men visited a popular tourist destination in the capital city Santo Domingo, according to images the police released. Those photos, along with images of the same location from one of the suspect’s social media accounts, are the earliest known images showing the alleged mercenaries were in the same location before the attack.”
An answer: “Authorities said Sunday they have arrested a Haitian man suspected of playing a leading role in the assassination of Moïse, allegedly recruiting some of the assailants by telling them they would be his bodyguards,” our colleagues Widlore Merancourt and Samantha Schmidt report.
- “Police said Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63, planned to assume the presidency and hire some of the men as his security team. Sanon is reportedly a doctor with long-standing ties to Florida.”
- Why Colombia? “Colombia … has one of the best trained and best funded militaries in Latin America, long aided by the United States. Because of this, Colombian veterans are highly sought after by global security companies, which have deployed them as far away as Yemen and Iraq,” per Turkewitz and Romero.
Viral
ENGLAND LOST EURO2020 (but we won with this video)
In the media
THE WEEK AHEAD:
Monday, July 12
- President Biden will meet with Attorney General Merrick Garland, New York mayoral candidate Eric Adams, and other local leaders to discuss ways to reduce gun violence.
- Vice President Harris will travel to Detroit to discuss voting rights and urge residents to get vaccinated.
- Harris will also deliver remarks at a fundraiser event for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.).
Tuesday, July 13
- Biden will travel to Philadelphia to discuss voting rights.
Wednesday, July 14
- Biden will meet with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors to discuss the infrastructure proposal.
Thursday, July 15
- Biden will deliver remarks to mark the day families receive their first of six monthly payments from the American Rescue Plan’s expanded child tax credit.
- Biden will host German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The pair will participate in a bilateral meeting, an expanded bilateral meeting and a joint news conference.