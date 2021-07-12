Warren’s staff found that Amazon promoted products without FDA authorization, even when people specifically searched for those terms. Her staff in March searched for “KN95 Mask FDA Approved," and received 436 results. But in the first 22 on the first page, at least two appeared to not actually have approval from the FDA. One of those products even appeared at the top of search results as a “sponsored product,” even though it didn't describe itself as FDA-approved.