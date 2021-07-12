The affidavit at-issue was indeed ruled to be “inadmissible hearsay within hearsay” back in November. The claims involved something a Republican poll-watcher said they were told by an election worker about late-arriving absentee ballots being pre-dated to make them look valid. That poll-watcher said they were slipped a note from an unidentified “jj” that said, “Entered receive date as 11/2/20 on 11/4/20.” (There are very logical and non-nefarious explanations for why the dates would be entered as such.) The lawyers were asked if they had done investigations into who the “jj” might have been; none raised their hand.