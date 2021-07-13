Biden’s speech was broadly focused on protecting voting rights. He spoke about the need to ensure that Americans had both the right and access to vote, the latter of which has become a focal point of much of his party in the face of widespread Republican efforts to restrict it. But he also spoke about the threat that bubbled up in the wake of last year’s presidential election, that some political leaders — encouraged then by Donald Trump — felt empowered to undo the results of the popular vote in an effort to grant Trump a second term in office.