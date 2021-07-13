Trilby Lundberg, publisher of the Lundberg Survey of U.S. fuel markets and the acknowledged guru of gasoline prices, agreed that the overwhelming reason for higher gasoline prices is higher crude oil prices. “One year ago, the U.S. average retail price of regular grade gasoline was 97.45 cents lower than it is now; crude oil (using example of near-month futures price of West Texas Intermediate) was lower by approximately 81 cents a gallon, leaving about 16 cents a gallon difference,” she wrote in an email. “Then, removing just over 2 cents per gallon from that difference due to various individual states having increased gasoline tax, the result: Retail gasoline is up only about 14 cents a gallon more than is crude oil.”