“Before the Senate adjourned for the July Fourth holiday, I stood right here and urged my colleagues to confirm her for this vital position,” Senate Homeland Security Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.) said in a speech before the vote. “I warned that without confirming Ms. Easterly, we risked leaving ourselves vulnerable to cyberattacks. And in the two weeks since I last called on my colleagues to approve this critical nomination, nation-state actors and criminal organizations have continued their relentless targeting of the United States.”