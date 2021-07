the new book by our colleagues Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. On the night of the 2020 election, Trump “stayed up until 4 a.m. chewing over the incoming results. The president was fixated on Pennsylvania, where Biden kept cutting into his lead. There were enough votes still to be counted in Philadelphia, which were sure to favor the Democrat, for Biden to overtake Trump. And indeed, Democrats were optimistic that once all the votes were in, Biden would win the state. [Kellyane] Conway and [Mark] Meadows both preached patience. ... Meadows said: ‘Just count the votes, Mr. President. You probably have enough to keep those leads.’ Trump wasn’t having any of it. He thought Democrats were rigging the vote totals. ... ‘Mr. President, it stings,’ Conway said. ‘It just hurts to have lost Pennsylvania.’ ‘Honey, we didn’t lose Pennsylvania,’ Trump replied. ‘We won Pennsylvania.’ Conway, who often was quick with a rejoinder to lighten the mood at tense moments, invoked the security cameras that some homeowners install at their front doors to monitor for stolen packages or unwanted visitors. ‘Then your campaign should’ve invested in Ring and Nest cameras,’ she quipped.”