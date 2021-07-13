All the things the Biden administration did, just so it can call you vaccinated? The list now includes inviting Olivia Rodrigo to the White House.

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old actress and singer will meet with President Biden and top federal infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci and will record videos meant to encourage young people to get their coronavirus shots — the latest effort by the administration to persuade the not-yet vaccinated.

The visit was first revealed on Instagram, where the president’s account shared an image of a young Joe Biden on Tuesday, captioned: “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well.”

“Who’s willing to help?”

In the comments, the “Good 4 U” and “Drivers License” singer chimed in: “I’m in! see you tomorrow at the White House!”

The White House confirmed that the videos featuring Rodrigo will be posted to its social accounts as well as on the star’s social pages, which according to the White House has a combined 28 million followers.