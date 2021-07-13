The visit was first revealed on Instagram, where the president’s account shared an image of a young Joe Biden on Tuesday, captioned: “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well.”
“Who’s willing to help?”
In the comments, the “Good 4 U” and “Drivers License” singer chimed in: “I’m in! see you tomorrow at the White House!”
The White House confirmed that the videos featuring Rodrigo will be posted to its social accounts as well as on the star’s social pages, which according to the White House has a combined 28 million followers.