On the Hill
JET SET: A congressional delegation last week traveled to the Middle East — including stops in Israel and Qatar — for the first time since the flare-up in violence between Israelis and Palestinians and the formation of the new Israeli government.
One lawmaker who was told she was unable to be a part of the delegation? Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) — a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee whose criticism of the U.S.-Israel relationship and support for Palestinian rights has exposed a rift in the Democratic Party.
House Foreign Affairs Chairman Gregory W. Meeks (D-N.Y.) was joined by Reps. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), Garland “Andy” Barr (R-Ky.), Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), Kathy E. Manning (D-N.C.), Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) and French Hill (R-Ark.).
Omar told Power Up that when her team reached out to see if there was a seat available for her on the bipartisan CODEL, “it turned out that they'd already finalized it, and because of [coronavirus] restrictions, they could only take a certain number of people.” Omar added "in fairness" that her staff "didn't push" the staff further on getting her a seat "because I also had a conflict."
- A spokesperson for the committee did not respond to request for comment.
- Not everyone was happy with those who did make the cut: “From the roster of who attended, it looks like [the American Israel Public Affairs Committee] might have handpicked the delegation,” a Democratic lawmaker told Power Up referring to the powerful pro-Israel lobbying giant.
- “Hopefully they conveyed to Israel's new leadership the need for Israel to do things differently than Benjamin Netanyahu's government: respect Palestinian human rights, stop settlement expansions and do everything possible to move towards peace and a two-state solution,” the Democratic lawmaker, who supports a two-state solution, added. “I hope they didn't go over there and pretend like it's business as usual and that Israel will get a free pass on any bad behavior from Congress because that would be a disservice to Israel and the U.S.”
Meeks told the Jewish Insider last month he hoped lawmakers who oppose some of Israel's policies would join the delegation: “Hopefully we’re going to have a cross-section of members from all different viewpoints. I think that’s what’s good about our committee,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to be looking to travel with so that everybody can get information and ask questions.”
- “The trip will allow members to explore the challenges posed by the recent outbreak of violence in Gaza; assess Israel’s current security needs; and evaluate the Biden Administration’s attempts to restart assistance to the Palestinian people,” Meeks said in announcing the trip. “The CODEL hopes to familiarize itself with the new Israeli government and engage with local partners on the ground who are working to improve the lives of both Palestinians and Israelis.”
Meeks appeared to be part of new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's campaign to repair Israel's relationship with American Democrats. The New York Democrat appeared alongside Bennett during the U.S. Embassy's Independence Day celebration in Jerusalem and expressed his strong support for the new government.
- “Those who call for Israel’s demise will see that it is justice and values and democracy that will long survive them and we will make sure that they are no longer in the way of a strong Jewish state,” Meeks said, according to the Jerusalem Post.
- “If it wasn’t for my Jewish brothers and sisters with thoughts and ideas and the values that they have, I would not be standing here today as a member of the House of Representatives. I owe a deep debt of gratitude and thanks to my Jewish friends here in Israel and all around the world,” he added. “For people of color and people of the Jewish faith we know what it feels like to have the world against you at times.”
- The delegation also met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, according to the Anadolu Agency.
The Democratic divide over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has at times riven Meeks's committee. When violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories recently raised the issue to the center of American politics, progressives and Democratic activists excoriated Biden for not taking a tougher stand toward Israel in support of Palestinians.
Meeks was forced to address the schism after lawmakers were caught off guard by the Biden administration's approval of a $735 million sale in precision-guided weapons to Israel a week before fighting broke out. Progressives — including Omar — criticized Meeks for a lack of transparency in Congress's review of the arms sales. But Omar commended Meeks for following through on improving communications about reviewing such sales.
- “The commitment has been there and Chairman Meeks has followed up on all of the commitments he's made so far: we've asked for classified briefings on the situation with regards to Israel and Palestine and we've gotten that,” Omar told Power Up. “We've asked for classified briefings with regards to Yemen … Everything we've been asking for — he's given a commitment to follow through and he has. For me that has been a really positive development during my time on the committee so we're really happy about that.”
The policies
INFRASTRUCTURE FORECAST: “The Senate returned on Monday to one of its most ambitious agendas in years as Biden seeks trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending and Republicans promise ‘a hell of a fight’ against raising taxes to pay for it,” Reuters’s Richard Cowan reports. Here are some problems that arose on its first day back:
Problem #1: “Several GOP senators who initially endorsed a bipartisan infrastructure deal are warning they may ultimately vote against it,” per CNN’s Manu Raju, Lauren Fox and Ted Barrett.
- “Initially, 11 Republicans signed off on an outline of the plan … But five of those 11 GOP senators told CNN on Monday that they are not committed to backing the bill, wary of some of the details for paying for the measure and expressing misgivings about Democratic leaders’ plans to move the narrower bipartisan bill alongside a much-larger Democratic-only bill.”
Problem #2: “Congress could get embroiled in a potentially divisive debate over raising the statutory limit on U.S. borrowing authority, which expires at the end of July,” Cowan reports.
- “While the Treasury Department is expected to be able to manage for several weeks beyond the July 31 deadline, global financial markets will become increasingly jittery about a potential U.S. default on its debt the longer the matter is unresolved.”
Some good news: “Emerging from a private meeting at the White House, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Monday that he and Biden are on the same page as Democrats draft a ‘transformative’ infrastructure package unleashing more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments on par with the New Deal of the 1930s,” AP News' Lisa Mascaro and Jonathan Lemire report.
TEXAS DEMOCRATS STAGE A FLYOUT: At least 50 “Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives left the state Monday afternoon en route to Washington, D.C., in a bid to again deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass new voting restrictions,” the Texas Tribune’s Alexa Ura and Cassandra Pollock report.
“With the national political spotlight on Texas’ efforts to further restrict voting, the Democratic exodus offers them a platform to continue pleading with Congress to act on restoring federal protections for voters of color.”
- “Walking out also signals to constituents how far Democrats are willing to go to try to stop Republican efforts to make it harder to vote,” the Guardian’s Sam Levine writes. “That willingness to go nuclear comes at a moment where there is bubbling frustration with Democrats in Washington who have been stymied from passing significant voting reforms.”
- “The move [also] comes a day before President Biden travels to Philadelphia to pitch his administration’s efforts to protect voting rights,” our colleagues Amy Gardner and Eva Ruth Moravec report.
The investigations
WEISSELBERG OUT, TRUMP SONS IN: “The Trump Organization has removed indicted Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg from his leadership roles at more than 40 subsidiary companies, according to corporate filings in the U.S. and Scotland,” our colleagues David A. Fahrenthold and Shayna Jacobs report.
- Previously, Weisselberg had shared the leadership of these companies with one of former president Donald Trump’s adult sons or, in the case of the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., with Trump himself. Now, records show, the Trump family members are left in charge.
- Key quote: A person familiar with the company who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss its internal decisionmaking told The Washington Post: “Allen Weisselberg’s at the company. He’s Bottom line: “The move could be a potential precursor to a wider shake-up at the former president’s company, the Trump Organization, as the reality of the indictment takes hold for Trump and his senior executives,” the New York Times’s Ben Protess and Jonah E. Bromwich report.
- But it could also mean nothing. “Weisselberg, who has worked for the Trump family since 1973, is expected to remain at the company,” per the Wall Street Journal’s Corinne Ramey.
In the media
‘I ALONE CAN FIX IT: DONALD J. TRUMP'S CATASTROPHIC FINAL YEAR’
In their latest book, our Post colleagues Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker give us an exclusive look into Trump’s Election Day and the birth of the “big lie.” Here’s part one of an excerpt from the book:
- “Finally, Election Day had arrived. The morning of Nov. 3, 2020, President Trump was upbeat. The mood in the West Wing was good. Some aides talked giddily of a landslide. Several women who worked in the White House arrived wearing red sweaters in a show of optimism, while some Secret Service agents on the president’s detail sported red ties for the occasion.”
- “Trump’s voice was hoarse from his mad dash of rallies, but he thought his exhausting final sprint had sealed the deal. He considered Joe Biden to be a lot of things, but a winner most definitely was not one of them. ‘I can’t lose to this f------ guy,’ Trump told aides.”
“At 11:20 p.m. on Fox News, Bill Hemmer was standing before his giant touch screen in the network’s Studio F in New York, guiding viewers through electoral college scenarios when Arizona turned blue on his map. The sudden change in color caught Hemmer off guard. ‘What is this happening here? Why is Arizona blue? Did we just call it? Did we just make a call in Arizona? Let’s see,’ he said.”
- “Trump, who had been watching Fox, was livid … ‘What the f--- is Fox doing?’ Trump screamed.”
- “Then he barked orders to Kushner: ‘Call Rupert! Call James and Lachlan!’ And to Jason Miller: ‘Get Sammon. Get Hemmer. They’ve got to reverse this.’ The president was referring to Fox owner Rupert Murdoch and his sons, James and Lachlan, as well as Bill Sammon, a top news executive at Fox.”
“Trump and his family became apoplectic as the night ticked on and his early leads over Biden in Pennsylvania and other states kept shrinking. As additional votes were being counted, Biden inched closer to Trump. Pennsylvania was too close to call, as was Georgia.”
- “The president told Conway that he thought something nefarious was at play.” “They’re stealing this from us,” Trump said. “We have this thing won. I won in a landslide and they’re taking it back.”
- “Of course, nobody was taking anything. Election officials were simply doing their duty, counting ballots. But Trump didn’t see it that way. He seemed to truly believe he had been winning.”
- “As one Trump adviser later explained, ‘The psychological impact of, he’s going to win, people were calling him saying he’s going to win, and then somehow these votes just keep showing up.’”
‘AN UGLY TRUTH: INSIDE FACEBOOK’S BATTLE FOR DOMINATION’
The New York Times’ Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang examine the company’s controversies and crises, from Russia’s 2016 disinformation campaign to the Jan. 6 insurrection in their latest book, out today. They write that “the missteps of the last five years were not an anomaly but an inevitability — this is how Facebook was built to perform.”
Here’s what others are saying about that book:
- “The social media behemoth does as little as possible to prevent disasters from happening, then feebly attempts to avoid blame and manage public appearances,” per the New York Times’ Sarah Frier. “The same series of events — an unheeded warning from an employee or an outsider, followed by executives’ inaction, followed by crisis — repeats with regard to users’ data privacy, Russia’s influence in American elections, ethnic violence in Myanmar and on and on.”
- “The company has put growth and profits above all else, even when it was clear that misinformation and hate speech were circulating across the platform and that the company was violating the privacy of its users,” our colleague Susan Benkelman writes.
- “The authors conclude that ‘even if the company undergoes a radical transformation in the coming years, that change is unlikely to come from within,’” CNN’s Brian Stelter writes. “Why? Because ‘the algorithm that serves as Facebook's beating heart is too powerful and too lucrative. And the platform is built upon a fundamental, possibly irreconcilable dichotomy: its purported mission to advance society by connecting people while also profiting off them. It is Facebook's dilemma and its ugly truth.’”
Viral
