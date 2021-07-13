“We actually have a data set with 6.1 million voters in Virginia, every one by name, with between 800 and 1200 tags on each one,” Youngkin said. “So, we know what issues they care about. We know whether they're extreme left liberal progressives, or if they're forever Trumpers, or never Trumpers, or Second Amendment folks, or focused on life. And what we can do with this data set is actually figure out who we need to talk to, when. And so right now, we are running this entire campaign for the next month focused on swing voters in Virginia. So if you're not seeing me on TV or hearing me on the radio, it's not because I don't love you. It's that we've got you, and we've got we've got about a million voters in the middle that we have to communicate with and get them to know us.”