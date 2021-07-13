The third point is that, whatever concerns McSwain has had about the validity of the election, he’s been rather tight-lipped about them. Why only come out with this now? And why do it privately while seeking an endorsement? McSwain emphasizes in his letter that he complied with Barr’s order because he’s a former Marine who respects the chain of command. But anybody writing that letter had to know Trump would be tempted to disclose this. It just looks self-serving now.