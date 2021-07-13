Our findings may reflect the fact that, more and more, political identities are driven by hating the opposition more than loving one’s own party. Out-party hate has been increasing steadily over the past few decades, researchers find, and is now at the highest level seen in 40 years. Out-group hate is also more strongly related to who we vote for than in-party love. In much the same way, who we hate captures more attention online than who we love.