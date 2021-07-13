One could seemingly quibble with whether one aspect of the Cambridge definition applies: “an organized attempt.” But this was certainly organized at least to some extent, as many of the indictments lay out in detail and as the bipartisan Senate report lays out in discussing the missed warning signs. Just because some people might have been swept up in the moment and didn’t take part in organizing themselves or were bad at organizing doesn’t mean there wasn’t organization. What’s more, organization is a broad term that could seemingly even be read to include the actions of those who incited others.