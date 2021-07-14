The president’s efforts focus on two separate but intertwined economic packages. The first is a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure deal, which 22 Senate Democrats and Republicans brokered in principle last month. Lawmakers in the group gathered late Tuesday to continue the arduous task of transforming their ideas into legislation, with the goal of bringing a bill to the Senate floor as soon as next week.
Only some of the spending Biden sought earlier this spring as part of his roughly $2 trillion jobs plan, and his subsequent $1.8 trillion families plan, is part of that bipartisan infrastructure package.
Republicans have opposed many of the president’s remaining ideas, prompting Democrats to embark on a second effort to try to shepherd the rest of the White House’s agenda into law through a process known as reconciliation. That maneuver allows lawmakers in the Senate to advance budget-related measures through a simple majority, rather than 60 votes.
Democrats reached a breakthrough on that Democrats-only package on Tuesday after days of late-night discussions. Flanked by progressive and centrist lawmakers on the chamber’s top budget panel, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced a $3.5 trillion reconciliation blueprint that is expected to include massive new spending for federal health, education and federal safety-net programs.
Lawmakers said they are specifically seeking to expand Medicare as part of that effort, funding new dental, vision and hearing benefits. And some Democrats have said they hope to pay for it through a series of taxes on corporations and wealthy families, a nonstarter for Republicans.
“This is the most significant piece of legislation passed since the Great Depression, and I’m delighted to be part of having helped to put it together,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told reporters late Tuesday. But he added, “A lot of work remains.”
The reconciliation deal is larger than some spending-wary moderate Democrats want — but smaller than progressive lawmakers including Sanders initially envisioned, testing the party’s appetite for political compromise. On Wednesday, one of the party’s most pivotal swing votes, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), said he is waiting to review the details — but stressed a key decision-making factor for him is whether it is fully paid for.
“I’m open to looking at everything they provide … The president’s coming today to explain,” Manchin said. We’ll listen to that. We’ll look at the proposal, look at the priorities they have for our country and then basically look at how we’re going to pay for it.”
Democrats so far have released few details about their thinking, but an aide familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the package told The Post on Tuesday that it would be financed in full and keep with Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on those making under $400,000 annually. Some of Biden’s previous proposals to finance the spending, however, have created pause within his own party — including Manchin, who has not sought to raise rates on corporations as high as Biden has proposed. He declined to comment on the issue Wednesday.
Another key moderate, Ariz. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), similarly signaled she is waiting to see further details. “Kyrsten is committed to working with her colleagues and the administration on ways to create jobs and expand economic opportunities in Arizona and communities across the country,” a spokesman said in a statement. “Those conversations are ongoing and she will give careful consideration to any idea that can strengthen Arizona’s economy and help Arizona families get ahead.”
The next few weeks could pose a critical test for the party’s cohesion — and Biden’s influence on Capitol Hill. The president has maintained a desire to strike a bipartisan deal, after securing passage of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill earlier this spring without any GOP support, though he has stressed that his willingness to negotiate is not endless.
In doing so, Democrats cannot afford to lose many votes in the House or any votes in evenly divided the Senate, as they race to complete the first phase of their legislating ahead of the August recess.
Biden “looks forward to attending the Senate [Democratic] Caucus lunch today to continue making the case for the [dual-track] approach to build the economy back better by investing in infrastructure, protecting our climate, and supporting the next generation of workers and families,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Wednesday.