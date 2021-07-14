I know that, in the U.S., there’s this massive community of Cuban Americans, in Florida mainly, the Marco Rubios and co., who have tried to move the matrix of intervention and such. I don’t think that’s the way out, because we know the U.S. doesn’t just go intervene in a country and then leave. They go and they stay, as they’ve done all over the world. I know that what happens here has repercussions in the U.S., particularly during election time. We know Florida is fundamental. Biden and his administration have said Cuba isn’t the priority, he’s come out with a very diplomatic statement, saying it is important that Cubans express themselves and demonstrate and that liberties must be respected. But I believe that, in a sense, he should be more proactive. He has to figure out what he’s going to do with Trump’s legacy in Cuba. Before he was elected, he said he’d go back to Obama’s doctrine. And he hasn’t done that at all.