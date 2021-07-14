Talarico: Do you remember a second ago when I talked about the big lie? This is exactly what I'm talking about. And the reason that so many folks believe in this country is because folks like you get on television every night and repeat the lie over and over again.

Hegseth: You just went on national television and said you don’t want voter ID, revealing exactly what Democrats — and it’s so condescending to say that people can’t get identification. Have you found someone in your district that can’t get identification?

Talarico: You have made a lot of money personally and you've enriched a lot of corporations with advertising by getting on here and spewing lies and conspiracy theories to folks who trust you.

Hegseth: Now it's about my enrichment. I see.

Talarico: So what I'm asking you to do is tell your voters right now that Donald Trump lost the election of 2020. Can you admit that?

Hegseth: At least you resolved the lie that is: Democrats are now for voter ID.

Talarico: Did you catch what I just asked? Did you hear what I asked?

Hegseth: It’s not your show, sir. But at least at least you got the idea that Democrats are now for voter ID.

Talarico: Did Donald Trump lose the election in 2020? Can you answer the question? Did Donald Trump Iose the election in 2020?

Hegseth: I think I'm answering questions. I don't really feel any obligation to answer anything to you.

Talarico: Is this an uncomfortable — an uncomfortable question for you?