Other polling has also pointed to Republicans having a more generalized skepticism of vaccines than Democrats. A Washington Post-ABC News poll this month showed 93 percent of Democrats either had gotten or planned to get the coronavirus vaccines, compared to just 49 percent of Republicans. And many Republicans say this isn’t coronavirus vaccine-specific; polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows about 1 in 8 Republicans say they are refusing the vaccine because they “don’t trust vaccines, in general.” So there are more Republicans who say they don’t trust vaccines, period, than Democrats who are forgoing the coronavirus vaccine for any reason.