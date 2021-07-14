- “The wide array of planned health, education and social programs would represent a historic burst of federal spending if lawmakers ultimately adopt it, as Democrats aim to seize on their slim but powerful majorities in Washington to expand the footprint of government and catalyze major changes in the economy."
- The budget measure will be fully financed, according to Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) though it still remains to be seen whether all 50 Democratic caucus members will support the proposal. “To help rally support and keep the caucus together, Biden plans to visit with congressional Democrats on Wednesday,” per Tony, SMK and Jeff.
In a news conference last night, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters that “every major program” proposed in President Biden's previous economic packages will be “funded in a robust way.” Even Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who chairs the Senate Budget Committee and was pushing for a $6 trillion package, called the $3.5 trillion agreement a “big deal."
- “This is the most significant piece of legislation passed since the Great Depression, and I’m delighted to be part of having helped to put it together,” Sanders told reporters. “A lot of work remains.”
The agreement comes as centrist lawmakers have started raising fresh concerns about the effects of federal spending levels and inflation. Still, the package is “expected to include policies like Biden’s proposal for two years of free community college, paid leave, health care subsidies, extending the boosted child tax credit and helping families cover child care costs,” Politico's Caitlin Emma and Jennifer Scholtes report.
Earlier this week, Schumer came out in support of a permanent extension of the expansion of the child tax credit that's expected to start hitting the bank accounts of millions of families with children on Thursday. Biden's plan initially proposed extending the child tax credit payments to 2025, and a number of lawmakers are pushing to make the expansion permanent in the reconciliation bill.
- The $100 billion expansion of the child tax credit program will provide nearly 40 million American families with direct cash payments of $300 per child under the age of 6 and $250 per child 6 and older — a monthly benefit that's expected to reduce child poverty by more than 40 percent.
Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress have spent the week rallying around the start of the final phase of Biden's American Rescue plan. Rep. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee for the 2022 cycle, previewed the message for Democrats over the weekend, calling the expanded child tax credit expansion “one of the largest tax cuts for middle class families.”
- Voters, Peters stressed in an interview on MSNBC, should “know that it was Democrats that delivered this tax cut… not one Republican voted for it, whether they were in the House or the Senate.”
Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), who served as the superintendent of Denver Public Schools before assuming office in 2009, has been a proponent of the child tax credit since 2015: “One of the things that I came away from the experience in the school district believing was that the schools wouldn’t be able to solve all these issues on their own,” Bennet told our colleague Moriah Balingit in an interview earlier this year. “We had to find ways of creating greater economic mobility for families and for kids.”
- There's research to back up Bennet's proposal: A 2011 study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that increasing tax credits could boost test scores. “These findings suggest that there are substantial returns to public policies that help poor families with children,” wrote a trio of economists from Harvard University and Columbia University.
- By the numbers: “Children from impoverished households are already behind their more affluent classmates by the time they enter kindergarten, and the disparities persist through school. Students living in poverty are twice as likely to repeat a grade, and 10 times as likely to drop out of high school, researchers found a decade ago, a sequence of events that makes it difficult for them to escape it,” Moriah reports.
On the Hill
HAKEEM JEFFRIES VS. THE SQUAD: “Smoldering tensions between far-left activists and Washington’s Democratic House leaders are flaring again ahead of the midterm elections, prompting Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and others to raise money to defend incumbents against primary challengers in congressional races,” our colleagues Michael Scherer and David Weigel report.
- “The effort by Jeffries and two colleagues sets up potential showdowns with a band of younger and more liberal House members, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and arrives amid jockeying to eventually replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) if she makes good on her pledge to leave leadership after the upcoming elections.”
- “The decision by Jeffries, 50, one of his party’s top fundraisers and currently fourth in line behind Pelosi, is an early sign of continued frustration among many House Democrats at activist efforts by groups like the Justice Democrats to challenge liberal incumbents in big-city primaries.”
- “Jeffries has formed a new fundraising effort, Team Blue PAC, with Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and New Democrat Coalition co-chair Terri A. Sewell (D-Ala.). The group will focus on protecting incumbent members of Congress in safe Democratic seats that are not a focus of the House Democratic campaign committee.”
- “To date, Team Blue has indicated it will defend at least two incumbents, Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-Ill.) and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), two liberals who face fresh challenges from younger women of color backed by the Justice Democrats.”
On Wednesdays, they wear blue and fight among each other. “Democratic leaders have long had an uneasy relationship with House members like Ocasio-Cortez who came to Congress with support of the Justice Democrats and a desire to transform the institution with less deference to party leaders.”
- “That has raised questions about how the next generation of leaders in the House will manage the broad spectrum of views among Democrats and avoid the fate of Republicans, who repeatedly found themselves too divided along ideological lines to pass legislation when they had the majority.”
- “Despite the diversity of the best-known far left candidates, Jeffries has at times characterized that wing of the party as White interlopers who don’t truly represent their urban communities. He mocked the Democratic Socialists of America as a club of professional activists.”
The campaign
WHAT DO 55 TEXANS, A PHONE TREE AND A UNION BUILDING HAVE IN COMMON? “They activated the plan with a phone tree late Sunday: Pack your bags — and make sure they weigh no more than 45 pounds. Be ready to leave Austin at noon tomorrow. We’ll tell you then where we’re going,” our Post colleagues Amy Gardner, Eva Ruth Moravec, Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff and Nicole Asbury write.
- “The Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives had been preparing for this moment for days. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) had called a special session last week to complete the year’s unfinished business, including the passage of far-reaching legislation restricting voting access that had failed when House Democrats staged a walkout in May.”
- “They were ready to do the same this time around — to block what they described as a full-on assault on democracy meant to make it harder for people who tend to vote Democratic to cast their ballots. It was just a question of when.”
“We saw how the Republicans were clearly going to fast-track the legislation in both chambers with these weekend hearings,” Rep. Chris Turner, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, told our colleagues. “So as we were talking through the day Saturday, we all became increasingly convinced that it was going to be time to go sooner rather than later.”
- “What followed over a matter of hours was a riveting exodus from Texas as dozens of Democratic lawmakers said goodbye to young children and aging parents, made arrangements to leave their homes and their jobs, potentially for weeks — and drew sharp rebukes for walking away from their responsibilities in the Texas Legislature.”
- “They said they had no other recourse, and they admitted that they have no end game, as Abbott promised to keep calling special sessions, over and over, until the election legislation has its day.”
- “But they chose Washington, a hideout in full view, for a reason: to garner national attention and escalate the stakes in a long-running effort to pressure Congress and President Biden to approve federal voting-rights protections that would outlaw the kinds of restrictions Texas Republicans — and dozens of other legislatures across the country — are trying to enact.”
All roads lead back to the filibuster – rinse, repeat. “The day after the high-stakes maneuver, Biden delivered a forceful condemnation of GOP-backed voting restrictions in a speech in Philadelphia, calling them ‘raw and sustained election subversion,’” per Gardner, Moravec, Rosenzweig-Ziff and Asbury.
- “At the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, in a room filled with images of Benjamin Franklin and quotes from Daniel Webster and Theodore Roosevelt, Biden compared the new laws to voter suppression by the Ku Klux Klan and to the Jim Crow-era laws that disenfranchised nearly all voters who were not White and male,” per our colleagues Matt Viser, Seung Min Kim and Marianna Sotomayor.
- But it’s what he didn’t say that matters. “Biden did not mention the need to end the filibuster, which has made it impossible for Democrats to move forward with voting rights legislation because their slim majority in the Senate isn't enough to overcome GOP opposition,” CNN’s Nicquel Terry Ellis writes.
- “I would have liked to have heard him to say process should not be more important than people,” Melanie Campbell, president of the National Coalition of Black Civic Participation, told Ellis. “And process should not get in the way of the right to vote in this country.”
Here's what others had to say about the omission:
Co-founder of Black Voters Matter:
Viral
HAPPENING TODAY: Britney Spears’ conservatorship saga continues.
- “Several topics are expected to be discussed, including Bessemer Trust’s resignation as co-conservator of her estate, Sam Ingham's resignation as her court appointed lawyer and mother Lynne Spears’ petition for Britney to be able to hire her own private attorney,” E! News’ Lindsay Weinberg reports.
- What will it take to end the conservatorship? Lisa Cukier, a partner at the Boston law firm Burns & Levinson, told our colleague Ashley Fetters that Britney “would need a lawyer who could prove to the court that her capabilities had been restored and that the conservatorship was no longer necessary.”
- “Hopefully the court will allow her at least to select her own lawyer, but then her lawyer has the burden of proving that the conservatorship is no longer in order,” Cukier told our colleague. “And that’s a much harder burden.”