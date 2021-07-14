What quickly became apparent from the project was the complexity of reporting. Different states used different definitions for testing or for deaths. Data were delayed or only sporadic. Piecing together the national picture was fairly easy, but state-level evaluation was trickier. Dive one level lower to counties, and things quickly get even wobblier. It was still possible to make comparisons, certainly, but that meant dealing with a lot of exceptions to any rule. Trying to, for example, figure out the typical pattern from detecting a case to hospitalization to death yielded different results from a state to the next one over.
At the same time, there were a number of people — including some in the government itself — who sought to underplay the danger of the pandemic. The complexity of the data made it tricky to establish consistent patterns, but trivial to cherry-pick outliers or to gin up superficial analyses. In other words, the amount of data made it hard to accurately examine what was happening but easy to misrepresent it. And people did.
This still happens. This week, one of the more prominent voices seeking to cast doubt on the various coronavirus vaccines used a year-over-year comparison to argue that states with more vaccinations hadn’t successfully reduced coronavirus deaths more than states with fewer vaccinations. This is misleading for several reasons, including that it’s not clear what will happen with coronavirus-related deaths after the recent increase in new cases. Deaths tend to trail new cases by about three weeks, the recent period during which the long decline in new cases since the beginning of the year began to reverse.
As it turns out, though, it’s also hard to compare vaccinations at the county level with the number of cases in a way that shows a link between vaccinations and infections.
One way to look at vaccination rates is by segmenting every county into one of 100 buckets, representing the least- to most-densely vaccinated counties. These are just percentiles, with the lowest percentile representing counties with the fewest vaccinations per resident and the highest percentile having the most. When we catalogue each county in that way using data compiled by The Post and shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we can plot the relationship between new cases in each group of counties against the level of vaccination.
It looks like this.
So what are we looking at here? At right, you see a cluster of the most densely vaccinated counties, all of which have relatively few infections. Adding up the votes cast for Donald Trump or Joe Biden in 2020 across the counties in each percentile, we see (as has been established elsewhere) a link between more vaccinations and more support for Biden.
From about the 25th percentile (the first of the three vertical lines in the middle of the graph) to the 99th, the level of cases drops fairly consistently. But before that, in the least-vaccinated counties, the number of cases is also relatively low. (It’s not population density; the least vaccinated fifth of counties are more densely populated on average than the more-heavily vaccinated counties that are also seeing more cases.) There’s an inverse correlation between vaccinations and new infections, but it’s not that strong.
If we look at the shift in new cases relative to two weeks ago, the pattern is similar. The biggest increase has been in those counties that are in about the 25th to 66th percentiles of vaccinations.
It is useful to compare these data to prior points in the pandemic. After all, perhaps there’s something about this time of year that affects infections. (It’s hotter in the South, for example, driving people indoors.) If we use the same delineations of vaccination rates (for an apples-to-apples comparison) we see that in mid-April of last year, the counties that are now the most heavily vaccinated were ones with the most cases. (The dashed horizontal line indicates 24 cases per 100,000 residents, the highest value on the graphs above.)
By mid-July 2020, the pattern looked different, with the most-vaccinated counties seeing fewer cases in general. That held at the end of 2020, when cases were far higher.
In fact, the graph from last July does look like the graph from this July, in broad strokes. Is it seasonal? Is it some other factor, like that the counties hit hard early in the pandemic both took more precautions as the year passed, including getting vaccinations? Is it politics, that Democrats were more likely to take those precautions? These are the questions that are tricky to answer just looking at these data.
If we look at the year-over-year change, we see that the shifts since a year ago in new cases are fairly uniform. Counties that now have fewer vaccinations are also ones in which the number of cases now has dropped further over the past year than counties with more vaccinations.
It’s useful to look at these in even smaller buckets. If we sort everything in to quintiles — five overall groups — we see how subtle the changes are. Last July, the counties that are now the most vaccinated even then saw fewer infections. Over the past year, the drop in new infections was fairly uniform across quintiles. The current rates show that the most vaccinated places have the fewest new infections. But they’re still rising, and the least-vaccinated counties are seeing new infections at about the same rate as the second-most vaccinated quintile of counties.
What does this tell us? Are we measuring the wrong things? Is it still too early to see the benefits of vaccinations (given the nationally low infection rates) just as it’s too early to know how deaths are affected? Are the data simply too subject to little quirks to be able to effectively pick out patterns? If we move up to the state level, do we lose too much nuance?
It seems safe to say that the burden of proof is on those who don’t think that vaccinations push down the level of new cases, given the research into vaccine efficacy. But it would be nice to have granular data that clearly show a dramatic effect from the vaccines. Instead we have a lot of gray area, area in which bad-faith actors have a lot of space to maneuver.