It’s useful to look at these in even smaller buckets. If we sort everything in to quintiles — five overall groups — we see how subtle the changes are. Last July, the counties that are now the most vaccinated even then saw fewer infections. Over the past year, the drop in new infections was fairly uniform across quintiles. The current rates show that the most vaccinated places have the fewest new infections. But they’re still rising, and the least-vaccinated counties are seeing new infections at about the same rate as the second-most vaccinated quintile of counties.