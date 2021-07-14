Many of the engineers who improperly accessed the data used it to look up women they were interested in and, in some cases, tracked their locations, Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang write in an excerpt of their new book, “An Ugly Truth,” that was published by the Telegraph. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was taken aback by the pervasiveness of the problem when then-chief security officer Alex Stamos described it in 2015.