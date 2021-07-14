By leaving their home state, they made it impossible for the state House to conduct any business, as the state’s Constitution mandates that a quorum — a minimum number of legislators — be present before bills can be passed. The reason for this is obvious: Allowing three legislators to get together and pass bills poses some risks. But it also means that if enough legislators agree to be absent at once, nothing can get done. The Democrats made such a decision in May when they left the legislative session to prevent passage of a bill focused on voting access. In response, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) called a special legislative session to consider measures including that one. So the Democrats high-tailed it to D.C.