If you are a Republican, you are probably irritated by this. If you are a Democrat, you probably think it’s clever. But it’s possible that your view of denying a legislative quorum has evolved since February of last year, when a group of Oregon Republicans similarly skipped a legislative session to prevent the Democratic majority from passing legislation that would limit greenhouse gas emissions. If you’re a Republican, you probably thought it was fairly clever when, in June 2019, Oregon Republicans went to Idaho and Montana to block other climate legislation — a move that irritated a lot of Democrats.
This hypocrisy was noted in Fox News coverage when those Texas Democrats walked out in May.
After a report from correspondent Trace Gallagher walking through the events surrounding the walkout — and emphasizing the Republican response — anchor Shannon Bream noted that a former Democratic Cabinet member had praised the move, which, she said, was “raising some eyebrows.”
“You wonder what would happen if the other side did it,” Gallagher said, “but we don't really need to kind of read the tea leaves, Shannon, because we have a prime example in Oregon, heavily controlled by Democrats” — a reference to the 2019 dispute.
“Democrats lambasted Republican lawmakers,” he added, “saying it was symbolic of what the Republican Party had become. … But when Democrats do it, it’s no longer a dereliction, it’s to be applauded. In fact, Senator Bernie Sanders congratulated Democrats for ‘protecting democracy.’ ”
“So just so we're clear,” he added sarcastically, “Oregon Republicans were anti-democracy. Texas Democrats are protecting democracy.”
“I remember the Oregon case well,” Bream said.
That's probably true. After all, at the time she covered the walkout, hosting a segment in which the Republican effort to block that climate legislation was cast in much more sympathetic terms. One of her guests, an editor at the right-wing website Daily Caller, argued that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) was being hypocritical in fervently demanding that Republicans attend the legislative session.
“Back in 2001,” Vince Coglianese explained, “she encouraged House lawmakers in her own state, when they were in the minority, Democrats, to do the very same thing. They walked out of the legislative session over redistricting and she said that that was great, that that was very appropriate at the time.” Now, he added, Brown called it a “dereliction.”
After Bream quoted one of the Republican lawmakers defending their decision, her other guest, liberal commentator Ethan Bearman, pointed out that Republicans had been angry when Democrats left Texas in 2009 to prevent a quorum. He suggested that Coglianese was being rather hypocritical.
Bream jumped in to point out that Democrats had done the same thing in Wisconsin in 2011 — an event that she again had covered from the Fox News anchor desk.
“Protesters in Wisconsin aren’t showing any signs of giving up,” she said that February, “as teachers call out sick and state Democrats? They’re still missing in action.”
It's easy to pick out the ping-ponging here because it's all recorded and indexed. It's also easy to rationalize any particular issue in the moment as an exception to past opinions. But it is also probably not a coincidence that in 2009 MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell winkingly interviewed a Wisconsin legislator from an undisclosed location and that Fox News's Steve Doocy did the same with an Oregon Republican in 2019.
It is likely that Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) is not the only legislator whose views of walkouts have shifted in the past two years.
The issue here is less hypocrisy than simple politics. Denying a quorum is a tactic that has been deployed numerous times in the past few decades, more often by Democrats than Republicans. It is a tactic that's part of the political arsenal like, say, the filibuster. How it is used is viewed differently depending on what you think of why it's being used. At the moment, that means that Republicans are annoyed and Democrats are happy.
That will change. And when it does, there will be examples of hypocrisy aplenty.