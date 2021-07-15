John Torrisi, a spokesman for Lockheed Martin, said the company had evaluated its “political engagement program” and “will continue to observe long-standing principles of nonpartisan political engagement in support of our business interests.” A UPS spokeswoman, Danielle Cassady, defended the decision to resume political contributions, including to members who challenged the Electoral College results, by saying, “Engagement with those with whom we disagree is a critical part of the democratic process and our responsibility in legislative advocacy as a company.” GM’s PAC supports lawmakers “from both sides of the aisle who foster sound business policies, support American workers and understand the importance of a robust domestic auto industry as we pursue an all-electric vehicle future,” said a spokeswoman, Jeannine Ginivan.