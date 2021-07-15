At the start, the focus of the social-media push was largely on race. On Feb. 10, 2016, staff at the Internet Research Agency, the group running the program, began circulating a memo focused on politics, including a call to “use any opportunity to criticize Hillary and the rest (except [Sen. Bernie] Sanders and Trump — we support them).” If the Guardian document is accurate, this suggests that an existing program was repurposed to new ends. The meeting in the Kremlin at which that document (which apparently doesn’t mention Clinton) was first discussed, though, was on Jan. 22, 2016. According to the Guardian, those present for the meeting were sent away with the mandate that they return with concrete ideas to boost Trump by Feb. 1. Just over one short week later, this had apparently trickled down to the IRA as a mandate.