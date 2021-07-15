CLYBURN: You know, Neil, I don’t know why people keep misrepresenting stuff. There’s not a single time that I have ever voted in my entire life — and I’m going to be 81 years old next week — there’s not a single time that I have voted that I did not ID myself. What I spoke about was allowing an ID, a picture ID of a hunter’s license to be good, but of a student activity card to be no good. That’s the kind of voter ID law that I’m talking about that’s unfair. I have said that all of my life. I don’t know why you guys keep misrepresenting what I said. I have never said that you should not have voter ID. When I got my voter registration cards, I keep them in my wallet. And when I go to vote, I presented that every time. And I said to them, I am Jim Clyburn, this is my ID, and I want to vote. I have always had voter ID. And that’s why the representative earlier who voted — no Democrat has never been against voter ID.