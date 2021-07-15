During conflict, LGBTQ individuals are especially vulnerable to violence, lawyer and humanitarian practitioner Alon Margalit finds. Some counter that by mobilizing, building community and connecting with others. That’s what Pia, who withheld her last name out of safety concerns, did in Lebanon, for instance. Pia is a queer women’s rights activist who spoke to Mosaic, a group committed to improving the health and well-being of marginalized and vulnerable groups in Lebanon, for a documentary about queer presence in the Lebanese revolution. On Oct. 17, 2019, Lebanon exploded into protests that began as fury about taxes on a messaging app — and became a revolution against a corrupt and sectarian system. Much as in Colombia, queer and trans people have been speaking out in the Lebanese revolution.